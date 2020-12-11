VIDEO: Watch John Lithgow Narrate THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
with guests Matt Aubin, Mark Seto, Emily Wong, Aaron Dai, Nicholas Pappone and Candace Chien.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with The Chelsea Symphony performance of The Night Before Christmas narrated by John Lithgow with Matt Aubin, Mark Seto, Emily Wong, Aaron Dai, Nicholas Pappone and Candace Chien.
Tune in for this virtual event which will include a conversation with John Lithgow and the premiere of this year's socially distanced performance of our beloved annual tradition - Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas with guest narrator - you guessed it - John Lithgow - featuring conductor and video creative lead Reuben Blundell and members of TCS.
Joining from TCS for the second half of the episode are: Aaron Dai (composer-in-residence), Emily Wong (president + executive director), and Artistic Directors Mark Seto and Matthew Aubin.
Also featured on this Stars in the House episode are TCS members Nicholas Pappone, violin, and Candace Chien, piano, (the Alighieri Duo) who will perform William Kroll's lively Banjo and Fiddle, live from their living room.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
