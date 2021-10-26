VIDEO: Watch JoJo Siwa Perform a Horror-Themed 'Anything Goes' Routine on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Internet sensation Jojo Siwa performed a haunting rendition of "Anything Goes" on Dancing With the Stars' "Horror Night" last night with her partner Jenna Johnson.

Dressed as Pennywise from Stephen King's It, Siwa recevied her second perfect score in a row for the performance.

Watch the full routine below!

Contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.