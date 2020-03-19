VIDEO: Watch Gina Naomi Baez's Uplifting SIX Parody

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

In this time of uncertainty especially in the Broadway and artistic community, Gina Naomi Baez has released an uplifting Six the Musical Parody video - PERSIST! the quarantine-mix.

See the video below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.





