VIDEO: Watch Gaten Matarazzo and Darren Criss Battle it Out on TBS' DROP THE MIC

May. 11, 2018  

The cuteness is undeniable when AMERICAN CRIME Story's Darren Criss faces Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo in a stinging rap battle.

TBS's Drop the Mic, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, is a comic battle rap competition series based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. Each week, stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture will face off in a rap battle royale packed with "I can't believe they just said that" moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience pick the winner.

Check out the clip below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




