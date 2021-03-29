VIDEO: Watch Damon J. Gillespie Takeover Our Instagram!

Damon J. Gillespie took our Instagram on March 28, in anticipation of Bringing You Broadway's upcoming benefit concert for World Autism Day! Missed out on all the fun? No worries! Watch the recap of his takeover below!

Bringing You Broadway, is a new non-profit organization where Broadway artists create unique performances for children with developmental disabilities.

Join Bringing You Broadway for a very special benefit concert being live streamed for 4 days only, beginning April 2nd at 8pm. This concert brings together artists from stage and screen and is hosted by BYB's co-founders, Emma Degerstedt and Hannah Jewel Kohn, and shot at the Watermark at Pier 15; this is sure to be a memorable event.

Tickets will be available for $25 general admission, or $20 if purchased in advance.

Purchase tickets for the concert here! You can also make a donation to the organization here.

Featuring:

Garret Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!), Lena Hall (Kinky Boots, Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia), Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, American Idol Season 4), Jackie Burns (Wicked,If/Then), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen National Tour, Beauty and The Beast National Tour), Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Frozen), Austin Colby (Frozen), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Talia Suskauer (Wicked National Tour, Be More Chill), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables National Tour), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, Frozen), JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon, Ratatouille The Musical), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Caroline, Or Change), Ben Bogen (Frozen on Broadway, Jersey Boys National Tour), Daniel Yearwood (Once On This Island, Hamilton) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin).

About Damon:

TV: Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things, NBC's RISE, Empire, The Society, Inside Amy Schumer: Girl You Don't Need Makeup. Select Theatre: Newsies (Broadway), Aladdin (Broadway), Cyrano: A New Musical (Goodspeed), The Music Man (Kennedy Center), The Prom (Alliance) and Dear Evan Hansen.