VIDEO: Watch DO YOU READ ME? on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Plays In The House Jr: DO YOU READ ME?: By Kat Funkhouser. Starring Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Savvy Crawford (Amelie), Hudson Flynn and Gregory Diaz IV ("In the Heights" film) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice). Q&A with the playwright after!
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
