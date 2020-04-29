Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt, Caissie Levy, and More on Virtual Israeli Independence Day Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Broadway stars Caissie Levy, Ben Platt, and Jonah Platt join celebrities and members of the global Jewish community in an online celebration of the 72nd Israeli Independence Day. They join actor Josh Malina, author Adeena Sussman, famed therapist Dr. Ruth, acclaimed rapper Matisyahu, Israeli pop star Rita and more in the international celebration.
The event is sponsored by Jewish Federations of North American along with 30 other partners. Tune in today at 2pm to watch live!
