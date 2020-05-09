VIDEO: Watch BLITHE SPIRIT on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Plays in the House: BLITHE SPIRIT (Angel Desai, Montego Glover, Renee Elise Goldsberry, William Jackson Harper, Kendyl Ito, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Thom Sesma and Leslie Uggams. Directed by Schele Williams) and tonight (8pm) for An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
