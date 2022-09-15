Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Asi Wind Make Magic in Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLE

Inner circle will open on on Sunday, September 18 at The Gym at Judson.

Sep. 15, 2022  

David Blaine will make his New York producing debut with Asi Wind's Inner Circle this fall at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street) beginning tonight, Thursday, September 15 with opening night on Sunday, September 18.

Asi Wind's Inner Circle is the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

Wind gave BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge a special sneak peek of the show and you can catch the magic trick in the video below!


