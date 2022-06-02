VIDEO: Watch As MOULIN ROUGE! on Tour Loads In at The Orpheum in Minneapolis

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now on tour across the country! In an all new video, watch as the production loads in at The Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

