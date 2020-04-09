VIDEO: Watch ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Starring Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins & More

ALIVE! The Zombie Musical in Concert will be available to stream on today, April 9th, for 24 hours. The musical was recorded at Pershing Square Signature Theatre and features a cast of Broadway regulars including, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

ALIVE! tells the story of Shelly Dinkley, a gutsy news reporter, who believes zombies are terrorizing her small town. When she witnesses her co-worker, Eve, attacked and surprisingly saved by a zombie called Zombie6, they discover there's more to this disenchanted zombie than just decaying limbs. As sparks fly between Eve and Zombie6, the group finds themselves on a mystical journey to restore his humanity, all the while being hunted by a cluster of zany, brainless, kick-line loving zombies, led by the mysterious Big Z who has a secret score to settle with Eve.

The producers are asking for a suggested donation of $5 that will go directly to the cast and creatives of the concert to help the artists during this unforeseen period of unemployment. Please direct all donations to the Venmo account: @AliveTheZombieMusical





