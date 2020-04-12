Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch 92Y's AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH STEPHEN SCHWARTZ AND AND JOHN BUCCHINO

Article Pixel Apr. 12, 2020  

While the 92Y stage may be dark, award-winning songwriters and long-time friends Stephen Schwartz and John Bucchino joined music director and conductor Andy Einhorn online for a livestreamed conversation about the craft of lyric writing and why the world needs music and theater more than ever.

And, as a special treat, on the heels of the release of the highly anticipated original cast album from the West End production of his latest musical, Prince of Egypt, Stephen Schwartz sat down at the piano to share selections from that score, and John Bucchino brought us music from his own catalog, which includes songs performed by renowned artists ranging from Audra McDonald to Judy Collins to Yo-Yo Ma.

