VIDEO: WICKED Star Hannah Corneau Gets Greenified In New Behind The Scenes Video

Hannah Corneau is Wicked's newest Elphaba and she's taking audiences behind the scenes to show how her green witch came to be! See Part 3 of her journey below!

Hannah Corneau is making her Broadway debut with this role. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Groupproduction ofRenascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch.

Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Miserables (Joseph JeffersonAward), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is also a member of RANGE a cappella.





