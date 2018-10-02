VIDEO: WAITRESS Star Nicolette Robinson Shows Us 'What Baking Can Do'

Nicolette Robinson is the latest in a long line of ladies to take on the pie-making duties playing Jenna in the hit musical Waitress. Check out the public debut of her take on the tune 'What Baking Can Do' at a recent event in New York City!

Nicolette Robinson is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

