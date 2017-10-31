VIDEO: WAITRESS Fan Gets a Surprise Proposal Onstage!

WAITRESS
Oct. 31, 2017  

Last night's edition of Waitress' Cast Album Karaoke was full of surprises. After Brooke sang "She Used To Be Mine," her boyfriend Darren surprised her with a proposal with the help of cast members Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles. Watch how it went down below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert, small-town pie maker at Joe's Pie Diner, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

