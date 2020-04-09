VIDEO: Vinegar Strokes Shares SIX Lip Sync Video
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes has shared a video tribute to SIX!
Check out the videos below!
? FULL @sixthemusical VIDEO HERE ? We ? you queens!!!! #QueenToQweens 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cjAH9lalhK- Vinegar Strokes (@TheOnlyVinegar) April 9, 2020
? FULL @sixthemusical VIDEO HERE ? We ? you queens!!!! #QueenToQweens 2/2 pic.twitter.com/J1TPgNlxUC- Vinegar Strokes (@TheOnlyVinegar) April 9, 2020
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.
Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.
