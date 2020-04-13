VIDEO: Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis Sing 'Come Rain or Come Shine' from ST. LOUIS WOMAN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis performing the classic tunes, 'Come Rain or Come Shine' in the company's 1998 production of St. Louis Woman.

Watch the video below!





