VIDEO: Tovah Feldshuh Reveals Why Seeing FUNNY GIRL Is Like a 'Stadium Experience' on GMA

Tovah Feldshuh appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring on Broadway as Rosie Brice in Funny Girl.

During the interview, Feldshuh discussed the show's sold-out performances and enthusiastic audiences.

"The entire experience is like a stadium experience. I've been in a lot of Broadway shows. I've been in 10 Broadway shows. Some are hits, some are flops. But I've never been in a Broadway show like this. To be honest with you, we're not worried about our ticket sales. We love our audiences, we want to do a great job but we're operating at almost 100% all the time," Feldshuh revealed.

Feldshuh also discussed how her memoir shaped her performance, being the first Jewish woman to play the role of Rosie Brice on Broadway, the "screaming applause" for Lea Michele and the cast, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

