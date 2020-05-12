VIDEO: Tony Shaloub Reveals Bout with COVID-19 and Revives MONK on the NBC Peacock Variety Show!

Tony Award-winner Tony Shaloub dropped by NBC'S Peacock Variety Show to channel his beloved germaphobe character Monk for a sketch. Following the bit, Tony broke character to reveal that he and his wife, Brook Adams, recently had Covid-19.

What Would Monk Do? Tonight, we find out when Tony Shalhoub channels our favorite germaphobe in the #PeacockVarietyShow featuring @SethMacFarlane.



We're supporting essential workers and communities most in need. Find out how you can help too at https://t.co/SNRSPyqlHh. pic.twitter.com/tsM13slbsU - Peacock (@peacockTV) May 11, 2020

Tony Shalhoub won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Shalhoub has also appeared in Act One and GOLDEN BOY on Broadway, receiving Tony Award nominations for both, as well as the revival of Arthur Miller's The Price. In late 2015, he appeared Off-Broadway in The Mystery of Love & Sex with Diane Lane. Shalhoub currently lives in New York City.

He won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Monk. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings." He can currently be seen in his Emmy-winning role of Abe Weissman on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.





