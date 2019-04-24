VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Talks Kissing NETWORK Co-Star Tatiana Maslany in Times Square

On today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Tony Goldwyn stopped by to talk about starring on Broadway in "Network." During the interview, Goldwyn talks about kissing his co-star Tatiana Maslany on the street in Times Square for a scene in the show and the reactions they got from people passing by.

Goldwyn told Kelly and Ryan, "Theres a kiss in this scene, and it's hilarious, because Ivo, our director, wanted the street to be completely uncontrolled."

Watch the interview below!

It was recently announced that the National Theatre production of Network, produced by David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies, will extend performances through Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). This is the second and final extension for the limited engagement. Starring Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe), Network officially opened to rave reviews on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Tickets for the extension of Network will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, February 20 at 10AM (EST).

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"),Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves),Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (A View From the Bridge, The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

NETWORK features scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee

Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production also features video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

The producing team for Network also includes Annapurna Theatre, Blanshay-Yonover, CatWenJam Productions, Patrick Catullo, Delman-Whitney, Diana DiMenna, Falkenstein-Grant, Hagemann Rosenthal Associates, GHF Productions, John GoreOrganization, Harris Rubin Productions, Sharon Karmazin, Koenigsberg-Fan, Kors Le Pere Theatricalsv LLC, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Moellenberg-Hornos, R.H.M. - Jonathan Reinis, Catherine Schreiber, Ken Schur, Jayne Baron Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Zeilinger Productions and The Shubert Organization. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

In Lee Hall's adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's Academy Award-winning film, anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) unravels live on-screen. But when the ratings soar, the Network seizes on its newfound prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Bryan Cranston won the 2018 Olivier Award for his tour-de-force performance. Tony and Olivier winner Ivo van Hove directs this unique, immersive multimedia spectacle.

NETWORK made its world premiere in a sold-out, critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatreinclude ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 TONY AWARDS including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 TONY AWARDS including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 TONY AWARDS including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 TONY AWARDS including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).





