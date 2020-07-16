VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Performs 'Dance M.F.' for Netflix Pride
Tituss Burgess has released his first piece of music aimed squarely at the dance music culture and this year's many unstoppable virtual pride celebrations.
Dance M.F. is a sultry sexy stomper of a track with an attitude that is certain to bring comfort and escapism to our currently socially distanced souls. This song is a love letter to all the party people who in spite of the pandemic, are still committed to "live their best lives", party on down and celebrate Pride safely while in lockdown.
Said Tituss "Dance M.F. was born out of the panic I felt at the onset of the global crisis that has all of us in isolation. It was written for me - until I realized I wasn't the only one that needed to hear it".
The track features vocals by Imani Coppola and was co-written by Tituss Burgess, Imani Coppola, and Daniel Edinberg and produced by Daniel Edinberg, Michael Mangini and Tituss Burgess.
