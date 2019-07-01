VIDEO: Tina Turner Reflects On Her Life on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Tina Turner was recently interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning, where she reflected on her life, her love story, and her hardships - but assured interviewer Gayle King that she is "so serene, no problems."

Turner told the story of her two marriages, and how she considers her second marriage, to Erwin Bach, to be her first.

"When Ike [Turner's first husband] asked me to marry him, I knew it was for a reason," she said. "That wasn't my idea of my wedding."

Turner goes on to talk about her career, and how she feels free since retiring in 2007. She has since suffered a stroke, cancer and kidney failure.

"I had a very hard life," she said. "But I didn't put blame on anything or anyone. I got through it, I lived through it, with no blame, and I'm a happy person."

Turner's life is the subject of a new musical Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. The show will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Preview performances begin on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Adrienne Warren, who portrayed Turner n London's West End, will reprise her critically-acclaimed performance when the show premieres on Broadway.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through December 21, 2019. A German production opened last month at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

For more information, visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.





