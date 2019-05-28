VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks Turning MEAN GIRLS Into A Musical

Tina Fey stopped by TODAY Tuesday morning to celebrate fifteen years of her film Mean Girls. Fey also talks about what it was like to turn Mean GIrls into a musical in honor of it being on Broadway for a year.

Watch the interview below!

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls currently stars Erika Henningsenas Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Collins Conley, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Cosculluela, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Christine Shepard, Brendon Stimson, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa,Danielle Wade, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.





