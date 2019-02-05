VIDEO: This World Will Remember Them! Texas High School Theater Acquires Broadway Sets from BONNIE & CLYDE

The students of Colony High School in Dallas, Texas have quite the exciting legacy with their production of Bonnie & Clyde. All their sets, costumes and props, which includes three cars, come from the original Broadway production which starred Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported Dallas Summer Musicals "announced it was auctioning off the original set from the Broadway show, which had been in storage at a Dallas warehouse. That auction caught the attention of Dwayne Craig, who with his wife, Ronda, directs The Colony High School theater program. For the price of $10,000, they placed the winning bid."

Fox Elrod portrays the leading role of Clyde Barrow in the show and said "As a person that's not on Broadway, who's a high school student who does high school theater, you'd never dream that one day, I'll be in that guy's clothes or that girl's costumes."

Bonnie & Clyde's original Broadway production was directed by Jeff Calhoun, music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, book by Ivan Menchell and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by John McDaniel. Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan were joined on stage by Melissa Van Der Schyff as Blanche Barrow, Claybourne Elder as Buck Barrow, Joe Hart as Sheriff Schmid and Louis Hobson as Ted Hinton.

