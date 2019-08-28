VIDEO: Theatre Calgary Releases New Music Video For Lonny Price Directed THE LOUDER WE GET

Theatre Calgary is getting loud and celebrating Calgary Pride, sharing the true story behind our dazzling January 2020 musical, The Louder We Get. The show tells the story of Marc Hall, a Canadian hero who inspired people across Canada when he won his Ontario Superior Court battle for the right to take his boyfriend to his high school prom.

Lonny Price will direct a production of the musical THE LOUDER WE GET at Theatre Calgary as part of their 2019/2020 season. The musical features a book by Kent Staines, Lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal and music by Colleen Dauncey. The new musical previously received workshops at the Sheridan College's Canadian Musical Theatre Project which was the incubator which launched COME FROM AWAY.

Now 17 years later, the meaning and message of Marc's story is just as important today, and continues to motivate others to stand up for who they are. We are excited to bring his story to the stage to spark conversations, shift perspectives and continue to encourage us all to embrace quality, inclusivity and diversity in our city.

Today they released the music video of the show's title song, The Louder We Get, with Marc Hall. The video was cosponsored by Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre and 4K Film Production. It features the musical talent of 16 Henry Wise Wood high school students, Theatre Calgary's 2019 High School in Residence, alongside songwriters Colleen Dauncey and Akiva Romer-Segal, who are also Henry Wise Wood alum.

Theatre Calgary and Marc will also march together in the Calgary Pride Parade on Sunday, September 1st, further sharing the important message behind the show dressed in, you guessed it, their favourite prom attire.

Colleen & Akiva's songs have been performed internationally by cabaret performers, recording artists, and Broadway stars. They were selected as participants in the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Chicago, the Cutting-Edge Composer series in New York, the Canadian Musical Theatre Writer Collective,Theatre 20's Composium, Musical Stage Company's Noteworthy, Make Me a Song and One Song Glory initiatives. They are grateful for support from the Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent On Records, the Ontario Arts Council, and the Canada Council For the Arts.





