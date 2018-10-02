VIDEO: The Touring Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform the National Anthem

The First National Tour cast of Dear Evan Hansen performed the National Anthem at Denver Broncos' football game yesterday, watch the performance below!

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, followed by engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco. For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips will play 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll will play 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar will play 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

