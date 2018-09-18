THE CHER SHOW
VIDEO: The Stars of THE CHER SHOW Bring Cher to Vanity Fair

Sep. 18, 2018  

Below, get a behind the scenes look as the three leading ladies of The Cher Show on Broadway star in an editorial for Vanity Fair magazine! Watch as Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond strut their stuff for the camera and serve some of Cher's signature moves in the process!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackiegowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block(Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond( Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse(Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik(West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.


