Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Mikhailovsky Ballet Finds a Way to Continue Dancing Virtually Amid Lockdown
The Mikhailovsky Ballet, one of Russia's top troupes, has found a way to continue bringing the joy of dance to people while safely remaining in their homes.
Plates are used to dance in the kitchen where a fan would be used on a stage, but these dancers are making do with what they have!
Check out the video below!
