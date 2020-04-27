VIDEO: The Lazours Perform a Jam Session For New York Theatre Workshop

As part of New York Theatre Workshop's virtual programming, The Lazours played original songs from their musicals and their recent E.P. freres in an Instagram Live session.

View more programming: https://bit.ly/NYTWvirtual

Virtual programming is free and available to the entire NYTW community. If you're in the position to support, no gift is too small. Donate here: https://www.nytw.org/support/

Daniel & Patrick Lazour are brothers, songwriters and theater makers. They have workshopped their piece We Live in Cairo at the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference and at New York Theatre Workshop under the 2016 Richard Rodgers Award. It premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in May 2019 directed by Taibi Magar. They have developed work during residencies at the O'Neill, Ucross, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Yaddo and the MacDowell Colony. Their new musical Evita Has Cancer about the patient-caregiver relationship through the ages, was workshopped at the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Theatre, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and is being developed with the American Repertory Theater. Patrick and Daniel were 2015-16 Dramatists Guild Fellows and are New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspects. Most recently, they were artists-in-residence at the American University in Cairo and are teaching artists at Lincoln Center Theater. They perform their songs live at the Boiler Room on the Lower East Side.





