VIDEO: The Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Richard House Partner to Present Family Music Day

The global pandemic has shut down entertainment for the limited life children and their families supported by Richard House for more than two years.

On August 2nd in partnership with The Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF), Richard House welcomed back families for a concert featuring Ruben James, viral sensation Karim Kamar, plus many more talented young musicians supported by the Lang Lang Foundation.

Activity Days are the lifeblood of Family Services at Richard House, bringing together not only service users, but their parents and siblings too. They give families, who often struggle to leave their houses or feel isolated from conventional activity centres, the chance to have fun and make memories in an environment that specifically caters for their children's additional needs.

The Lang Lang Foundation, named after its founder, Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang, launched in the UK in 2021, after almost 15 years operating in both the US and China, and has been supporting Richard House since its inception. The musical day featured performances by singer/songwriter Ruben James, who has performed with the likes of Sam Smith, Little Mix and Disclosure and Karim Kamar of viral video fame. The team at Richard House used their musical expertise to provide taster sessions to music therapy and a musical storytelling session in the hospice's woodland sensory garden.

For more information visit https://www.richardhouse.org.uk/ and https://langlangfoundation.org/.