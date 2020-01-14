VIDEO: The Cast of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs 'River Deep / Mountain High' on THE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

On last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the cast of the hit Broadway musical "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical," performed 'River Deep/Mountain High,' led by the incredible Adrienne Warren.

Watch the performance below!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals THE UNTOLD STORY of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekweas Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell(Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Skye Dakota Turner (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS





