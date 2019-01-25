VIDEO: The Cast of STOMP Celebrates the 25th Anniversary on TODAY

"Stomp," an off-Broadway show mixing percussion, movement and visual comedy, has been making music with everyday items for 25 years. To celebrate its success, the TODAY team goes behind the scenes for a private lesson. Plus, the "Stomp" cast performs live.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at Stomp, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Stomp has been packing in audiences at the Orpheum Theatre since 1994, and is still running strong.



Stomp is one of New York's unique entertainment experiences. A rotating cast of eight energetic young performers create rhythms and, yes, music, with their hands and feet and all manner of noisy objects, such as hammers, garbage can lids, buckets, and so on. Their technical skill is truly awesome: this perfectly synchronized ballet of juggled sticks, drums, and what-have-you is indeed thrilling to witness. Music, Dance, Theatre, Choreography or Performance Art? All of the above! Or is it none of the above. Well, both are sort of right... In a way. Confused? read on...



STOMP is a movement, of bodies, objects, sounds - even abstract ideas. But what makes it so appealing is that the cast uses everyday objects, but in non-traditional ways. There's no speech, no dialogue, not even a plot.



So why go see Stomp? Well, have you ever composed a symphony using only matchbooks as instruments? Or created a dance routine based around sweeping? You may have done this a little, but get a group of rhythmically gifted, extremely coordinated bodies with definitive personalities, and you have the makings for Stomp.

