VIDEO: Watch the Cast of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Season 10 Perform Their Very Own Cher Musical!

On last week's Rupaul's Drag Race, the queens pay tribute in a glamtastic musical tribute to THE ONE and only, Cher. RuPaul's Drag Race, the fiercest competition on primetime is currently in its 10th season. Each supersized, 90-minute episode of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE gives fans more fashion, lip-syncs and drag than ever before.

Recognized for her influential contributions to music, film, television, fashion, and popular culture, the Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning entertainer's storywill be brought to stage in the upcoming new musical THE CHER SHOW featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.

THE CHER SHOW will begin performances at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph) on June 12, 2018 for a limited engagement through July 15, 2018. The Cher Show will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago Season Subscription Series, which will go on sale to the public on October 18, 2017.

The new bio-musical will feature a book by Rick Elice (Tony Award-winning best musical Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Tony Award-winning best musical Avenue Q), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

THE CHER SHOW is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

Check out the clip below!





