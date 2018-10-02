VIDEO: The Cast of MEAN GIRLS Performs 'Stupid with Love' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Broadway's Mean Girls cast performs "Stupid with Love" for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Watch the video below!

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and VICIOUS ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie RISE to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized FRENEMIES led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The cast is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weedas Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

