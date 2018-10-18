VIDEO: The Cast of COMPANY West End Is Not Getting Married Today

Oct. 18, 2018  

Check out the West End cast of Company trying their hand at one of Sondheim's most notoriously trying tunes, Not Getting Married! Check out Patti LuPone, Rosalie Craig and more getting tongue tied on the comedic tour de force below!

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroycas Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs include The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

