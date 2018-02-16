VIDEO: Jenn Colella and the Cast of COME FROM AWAY Performs On THE TODAY SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The cast of Broadway's Come From Away performed on THE TODAY SHOW today, February 16th on NBC. Captain Beverly Bass, played by Jenn Collela in the musical, also sat down with Megyn Kelly to discuss the shows impact. Watch the clips below!

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, who won the award, and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring UNEXPECTED camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Check out the clips below!

Related Articles