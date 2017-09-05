VIDEO: The Cast of BURN ALL NIGHT Pay Tribute to THE GREAT COMET with 'Goodbye My Gypsy Lover'

In honor of the closing of Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 this past weekend, the cast of Burn All Night paid tribute to the show and fellow cast member Ken Clark by surprising Clark with a The Great Comet tradition: singing 'Goodbye My Gypsy Lover.' Check out the video below!

In an age of uncertainty, four lost souls come to the city in search of themselves. An unflinching look at being young on the eve of global catastrophe, this world premiere musical directed by Jenny Koons (A Sucker Emcee, In This Moment) and choreographed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) features a synthpop score by Teen Commandments members Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus ("SMASH").

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Spring Awakening) as Holly, Ken Clark (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Zak, Lincoln Clauss as Bobby, and Perry Sherman(Fun Home) as Will with an ensemble including Gabrielle Carrubba, Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Ashley LaLonde (Violet), AJ Rafael, MJ Rodriguez(Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women), and Jamar Williams (Witness Uganda). The band includes Maddie Jay on Bass, Maxime Cholley on Drums, Claudio Raino? on Guitar, and Michael Mastroianni on Keys.

