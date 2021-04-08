VIDEO: The Broadway Vaccination Site Will Be Up and Running on Monday- Find Out More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage is set to launch next week at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience). Not only will the location help to get the industry back onstage, but it will employ 80-100 Broadway workers who have been laid off to handle administrative support tasks while clinical nurses give out the shots.

ATC Healthcare Services is the national medical services company behind the site and today, BroadwayWorld chatted with CEO Jordan Savitsky to learn even more.

"We began working with the city about a month ago in helping out with the effort," explained Savitsky. "Our deep experience and talent pool of thousands of nurses really gives us an advantage to be able to do exactly this. We came to the city with a goal of wanting to bring the vaccines to where the people are. We want to get shots in as many arms as possible, but we want to make it as easy as possible for people."

How will this location compare to others? "This is the Broadway show of vaccination sites. It's a huge, beautiful space and we're going to be able to do a tremendous about of vaccines for the community," he added.

How exactly will the site operate? "We're trying to get the word out through the unions and the Actors' Fund- the city has been working with them to try to distribute appointments to their members. That's how we are trying to make it work initially. I don't want to say that this site is 100% reserved for Broadway, but the focus is really to get the community up and running."

And the best news is that the pop-up is just days from it's opening night! "The site is officially opening on Monday, [April 12] with limited capacity and it will be fully up and running on Tuesday morning at 7:30am. We're jumping right into it! Once we get to our peek in the next couple of weeks, we hope to be doing 1500+ doses a day. We hope to really effectively vaccinate a lot of the [theatre community] very quickly."

Check out the full interview below to learn even more about the incredible work that ATC is doing to get Broadway back on its dancing feet.