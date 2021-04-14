The Actors Fund Is Helping to Schedule Appointments at the Broadway Vaccination Site

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage has officially launched at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience). Today, the Actors Fund has officially announced that it will assist in scheduling appointments. A statement reads:

Starting on Wednesday, April 14, The Actors Fund can help schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at The Broadway Vaccination Site (ATC Vaccination Times Square, located at 47th Street & 7th Avenue), for members of the performing arts & entertainment community who are working, living or attending school in New York City.

Please call 917-281-5937 or email vaccines@actorsfund.org with your name and phone number to speak with someone who can then help you schedule an appointment.

Individuals can also make appointments at vaccine sites throughout New York City at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692).

How does this location compare to others? "This is the Broadway show of vaccination sites. It's a huge, beautiful space and we're going to be able to do a tremendous about of vaccines for the community," said ATC Healthcare Vaccination Service, Jordan Savitsky about the site.

How exactly will the site operate? "We're trying to get the word out through the unions and the Actors' Fund- the city has been working with them to try to distribute appointments to their members. That's how we are trying to make it work initially. I don't want to say that this site is 100% reserved for Broadway, but the focus is really to get the community up and running."

Read more about the site here.