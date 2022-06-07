VIDEO: The Broadway Boys Join Shoshana Bean For 'Maybe It Starts With Me' From MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

Click Here for More Articles on Mr. Saturday Night

The Broadway Boys have shared their latest collaboration, this time joining Shoshana Bean for a remix of "Maybe It Starts With Me" from Mr. Saturday Night.

The video, which features Bean's performance of the song on the TODAY Show, features Brad Greer, Nick Cartell, Jamarice Daughtry, Jesse Nager, and Michael Williams.

The Broadway Boys is a collection of singers from different Broadway shows who rearrange traditional musical theater tunes with elements of pop/funk/gospel for a new, dynamic sound.

Shoshana Bean recently earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Mr. Saturday Night. "Maybe It Starts With Me" was written by Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, who were also nominated for a Tony Award for their score for Mr. Saturday Night.

The musical, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, also stars Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzale), Mylinda Hull, Stephen DeRosa, Henry Gainza, Tari Kelly and Tatiana Wechsler.

Watch the new video here: