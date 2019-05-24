VIDEO: The Ball Scene Goes Mainstream in the Trailer for Season Two of POSE

May. 24, 2019  

FX has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of FX's Pose, which highlights transgender life in 1990s New York City.

Watch the trailer below!

Season two of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Tony Award® winner and Golden Globe® nominee Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angel Bismark Curiel, and Dyllón Burnside. Sandra Bernhard and Charlayne Woodard round out the ensemble. The Golden Globe-nominated drama also features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, who executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Janet Mock is a co-executive producer, and Our Lady J is a supervising producer. Lou Eyrich, Tanase Popa and Erica Kay also serve as producers. The ten-episode second season is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The second season of Pose will be released on June 11.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



