VIDEO: Teacher And Alumni Of IS7 Staten Island Form Virtual Choir
During the Covid-19 pandemic, a time where we all need someone to lean on most, teacher Lauren Torelli and alumni of IS7 on Staten Island have put together an uplifting video of Dear Evan Hansen anthem, 'You Will Be Found.'
All of the singers in this video are Alumni of Intermediate School 7 in Staten Island, NY. Music and video arrangement by Stephen Walsh.
