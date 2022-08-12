VIDEO: Taylor Louderman and Matt Copley Perform Punk Cover of 'You're the One That I Want' From GREASE

Taylor Louderman has teamed up with TikTok star Matt Copley for a 'Broadway Does Punk' cover of 'You're The One That I Want' from Grease!

Check out the video below!

Matt Copley holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). He is the creator and star of the viral TikTok series "Broadway Does Punk" and winner of Taylor Louderman's "Write Out Loud" contest. Matt has worked with Broadway stars, composers, and producers such as Jeremey Jordan (Newsies), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Jeff Marx (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q), and Kevin McCollum (Rent, Six, Doubtfire). Matt is a proud member of Actors Equity Association.

Taylor Louderman made her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell Davis in BRING IT ON: The Musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green. She went on to play Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, and most recently originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She currently plays 'Tami' on NBC's KENAN alongside Kenan Thompson. Other television credits: THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS), SUNNY DAY (NickJr), EVIL (CBS), PETER PAN LIVE (NBC), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), and KENAN (NBC). Taylor wrote a teen musical with pals Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree which premiered in 2019 at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, Missouri. She also founded WRITE OUT LOUD: a songwriting competition for young, new Musical Theatre writers. Taylor volunteers at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, MO where she participated in her first professional show at the age of ten.