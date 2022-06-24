VIDEO: Talented Teens From Across the U.S. Prepare for The Jimmy Awards!

Go inside rehearsal for the 2022 Jimmy Awards! Student performers have been chosen for the national program from 46 regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performance arts centers.

The group is currently preparing for their debut on a Broadway stage during a seven-day professional training intensive taking place at The Juilliard School. Check out these talented teens hard at work in the video below!

The Jimmy Awards also announced the industry coaches for the thirteenth awards ceremony on Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre. The seven coaches - Desi Oakley, Max Chernin, Howard McGillin, Janet Dacal, MaryAnn Hu, Denis Jones, and Jacques Smith - will mentor the 92 high school students who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other honors and scholarships.

The show's dynamic ensemble and solo performances will be judged by a notable panel including Tony Award®-nominated and TV producers, a Tony Award-nominated actress, and award-winning casting experts. Tim Federle, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, and Bernie Telsey will select the evening's winners. Preliminary judges who will evaluate nominees prior to the ceremony include KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-TIMSON, DALE MOTT, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The winners of the Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year's 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony, ELENA HOLDER and BRYSON BATTLE, will introduce the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by WELLS FARGO, to their respective educators, KRISTIN WINCHESTER and Ian Sullivan, who helped them reach their remarkable achievements.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.