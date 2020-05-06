Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take a Scene Writing Workshop With Mr. B as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Take a scene writing workshop as part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom! In this new workshop, Mr. B is back helping us brainstorm topics and characters as we write our own scenes!

All you will need are:
-Writing utensil
-Paper

Watch the workshop below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

