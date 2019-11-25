VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Star Ed Harris Talks Making Atticus Finch His Own

Four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris stopped by CBS THIS MORNING on Saturday to talk about taking over for Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. Harris talks with Jamie Wax talks with him about playing Atticus Finch and how he makes the role his own.

Watch the interview below!

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, and has broken its own box office record for highest weekly gross eight times over. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat in the Shubert Theatre, with capacity at 100% or greater for every performance.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.





