VIDEO: THE NEW ONE's Mike Birbiglia Announces Contest to be His Understudy

Last night, Mike Birbiglia was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." During his interview, Birbiglia announced a CONTEST to become his understudy for his Broadway show, "The New One."

Watch the announcement below!

Birbiglia wants contestants to make a video of themselves, that's less than a minute, doing a monologue from one of his past shows, Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, or Thank God For Jokes. Ira Glass and my director and the producers and Birbiglia will choose a winner.

You won't truley become his understudy, but THE WINNER IS flown to New York City, given $1,000 spending, and on January 16th, they'll perform the monologue on the Cort Theatre stage introduced by This American Life's Ira Glass.

Visit TheNewOne.com/Understudy for all the information!

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You