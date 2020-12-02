VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Rewrites HAMILTON in Honor of the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet Louise Yellen

Janet Louise Yellen, her name is Janet Louise Yellen, and she is America's first female treasury secretary!

Tonight The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated this historic appointment with a tribute from the OG treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton and his eponymous musical! Check out their parody of the opening number from Hamilton here:

On #LSSC tonight: We think @Lin_Manuel might be able to use this for a new "Hamilton." pic.twitter.com/VGpzJ9oaiA - A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 3, 2020

