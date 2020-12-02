Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Rewrites HAMILTON in Honor of the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet Louise Yellen

The Late Show rewrites Hamilton's opening number to celebrate a historic cabinet appointment.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Janet Louise Yellen, her name is Janet Louise Yellen, and she is America's first female treasury secretary!

Tonight The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated this historic appointment with a tribute from the OG treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton and his eponymous musical! Check out their parody of the opening number from Hamilton here:

