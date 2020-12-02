VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Rewrites HAMILTON in Honor of the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet Louise Yellen
The Late Show rewrites Hamilton's opening number to celebrate a historic cabinet appointment.
Janet Louise Yellen, her name is Janet Louise Yellen, and she is America's first female treasury secretary!
Tonight The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated this historic appointment with a tribute from the OG treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton and his eponymous musical! Check out their parody of the opening number from Hamilton here:
On #LSSC tonight: We think @Lin_Manuel might be able to use this for a new "Hamilton." pic.twitter.com/VGpzJ9oaiA- A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 3, 2020
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max
- VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS