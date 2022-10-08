Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Click Here for More on THE MUSIC MAN

VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks Auditioning and THE MUSIC MAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Foster is currently starring as Marian Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman in the revival of Meredith Wilson's THE MUSIC MAN.

Oct. 08, 2022  

Sutton Foster appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 7th, where she discussed auditioning and her time in The Music Man.

Check out a clip from the interview below!

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award nominations); Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations); Jo in Little Women (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and most recently as Charity Hope Valentine in The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations).

Foster starred as Liza in the critically-acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger," created by "Sex in the City's" Darren Star, and as Michelle Simms in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series "Bunheads," which garnered her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Her television career began on "Star Search" at the age of 15; more recent credits include HBO's comedy series "Flight of the Conchords," USA Network's "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SUV," and "Elementary." She has also made guest appearances on the well-known children series Disney's "Johnny and the Sprites," and PBS's "Sesame Street." As a solo artist, Foster has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut album "Wish" as well as her follow up album, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, and many others. In June 2018, she released her third solo album, "Take Me to the World," through Ghostlight Deluxe. Foster made her feature film debut in Phil Alden Robinson's The Angriest Man in Brooklyn and appeared in James Roday's comedy horror film Gravy.

She is currently starring as Marian Paroo opposite two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman in the hotly anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man.

An American television institution for nearly 70 years and now the most viewed late-night program on digital, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love, including "#Hashtags," "Thank You Notes" and "Slow Jam the News."




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Music Man Suitcase Tote

The Music Man Suitcase Tote

The Music Man Enamel Pin Set

The Music Man Enamel Pin Set

The Music Man Think System Beanie

The Music Man Think System Beanie

The Music Man Logo Enamel Pin

The Music Man Logo Enamel Pin




More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks Auditioning and THE MUSIC MAN on THE TONIGHT SHOWVIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks Auditioning and THE MUSIC MAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW
October 8, 2022

Watch Sutton Foster discuss auditioning and THE MUSIC MAN with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW.
Studio Theatre to Present PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS Beginning in NovemberStudio Theatre to Present PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS Beginning in November
October 8, 2022

Beginning on November 9 and running through December 11, Studio Theatre will bring Duncan Macmillan's People, Places & Things to the stage. The play will be directed by Studio Theatre Artistic Director David Muse, making his first in-person directorial appearance since the pandemic, and will be only the second production in Studio Theatre's new Victor Shargai Theatre. 
Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin Starrer GOLDFISH Premieres at 27th Busan International Film FestivalDeepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin Starrer GOLDFISH Premieres at 27th Busan International Film Festival
October 8, 2022

Goldfish, an English-language-feature directed by Pushan Kripalani starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin received a heartening response at its World Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival held from 5th- 14th October in South Korea.
Stuart Brown Set for Next 2ND ACT Story at the Palace Theater in NovemberStuart Brown Set for Next 2ND ACT Story at the Palace Theater in November
October 8, 2022

Dr.  Stuart Brown tells his second act story  For the Love of Theater as the next presenter for the Palace Theater’s 2ND ACT life stories series.
Florida Studio Theatre Welcomes New Staff Members Alex Price and Jay LockabyFlorida Studio Theatre Welcomes New Staff Members Alex Price and Jay Lockaby
October 8, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that two new staff members have joined the theatre’s expanding team. Alex Price is FST’s new Production Manager, taking over responsibilities from the theatre’s previous Director of Production, Bruce Price, who worked at FST for 20 years. Jay Lockaby has joined FST’s Development department as Major Gifts Officer.