VIDEO: Sutton Foster Discusses Potential Return to Broadway

In an interview by AP Entertainment to promote her television show Younger, Sutton Foster was asked about her eventual Broadway return.

"Nope, I'm giving it up," the star joked.

Her co-star Peter Hermann quipped that when Christian Borle appeared on the show, there were so many Tonys in the room between the two of them that the actors had nowhere to sit.

"I have irons in the fire," Foster said finally. "I love performing live on stage so it's definitely something that I will not easily abandon."

Watch the clip below!

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who currently stars as Liza in the TV Land series, "Younger." Previously, Foster starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series, "Bunheads." Sutton is one of Broadway's biggest stars, performing lead roles in Anything Goes, Shrek The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie and many more over the past two decades. As a solo artist, Sutton tours the country with her hit concerts. She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many others.

.@YoungerTV star @SFosterNYC speculates on her return to #Broadway. pic.twitter.com/MagdDJnqw1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 3, 2018



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You